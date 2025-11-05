Tellor Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $61.16 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $22.42 or 0.00021723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $33.72 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,803,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,752 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tellor Token Trading
