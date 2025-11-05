Roth Capital Predicts Lower Earnings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3%

FANG stock opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.66.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 36,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

