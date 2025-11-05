Cloud Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. The firm has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

