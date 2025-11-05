EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 5,823 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.2%

SNOW opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total value of $2,777,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 880,647 shares of company stock worth $203,522,973 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.