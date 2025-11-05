Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of ($56.67) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.35 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $817,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Hicks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgages as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.