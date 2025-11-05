El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $315.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.02. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 495.3% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 1,024,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth about $5,618,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 451,575 shares during the period. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 629,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

