Axim Planning & Wealth Takes Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOST opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,652 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $485,465.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 318,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,414. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 9,054 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $321,960.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 149,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,780.32. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,273 shares of company stock worth $2,015,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Citigroup upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

