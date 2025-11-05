RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after purchasing an additional 588,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after purchasing an additional 974,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $995,443,000 after buying an additional 210,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,115,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $577.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

