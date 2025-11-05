Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Stock Holdings Cut by Cloud Capital Management LLC

Cloud Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.2% of Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

