New Millennium Group LLC Sells 491 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VONG stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.