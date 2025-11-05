Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 983,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 164,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.