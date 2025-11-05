AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,748,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,534,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $245.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

