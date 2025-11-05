RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 136.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0677 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

