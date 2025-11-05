Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8%

MDGL stock opened at $444.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of -1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $469.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total transaction of $47,824,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,295,599.36. The trade was a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total transaction of $479,624.24. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,921.13. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 248,642 shares valued at $91,388,103. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

