Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Viper Energy had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148,503 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,569,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 220,193 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

