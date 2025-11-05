Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.52 and last traded at GBX 2.52. Approximately 721,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,410,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75.

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

