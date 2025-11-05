Defence (LON:ALRT) Trading Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Defence Holdings (LON:ALRT – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 and last traded at GBX 1.77. 39,921,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 80,547,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.99.

Defence Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a market capitalization of £36.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.23.

About Defence

Headquartered in London, Defence Holdings PLC is a publicly listed company trading under the stock ticker (ALRT) dedicated to delivering high-performance defence and security solutions for the UK and European markets. Leveraging deep capital-markets expertise and a network of technology partners, the Company intends to develop and acquire advanced sensors, AI-driven analytics, secure communications and autonomous platforms that enhance the operational advantage of its customers across land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.

