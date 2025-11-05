Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $173.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $162.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.07.

Shares of APO opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 81.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

