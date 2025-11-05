Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

