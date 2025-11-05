Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares were down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 212,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 62,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Nortec Minerals Trading Down 28.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60.
Nortec Minerals Company Profile
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
