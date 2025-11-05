Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Declines By 29.2%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

