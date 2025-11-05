Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,586,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 25.0%
The company has a market cap of C$17.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
