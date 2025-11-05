Seaport Res Ptn Increases Earnings Estimates for First Solar

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $4.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.65 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $262.70 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $275.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.70.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,659 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

