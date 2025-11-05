FY2027 Earnings Estimate for AXSM Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 214.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,094.36. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 243,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,824,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.