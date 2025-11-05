Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SPRY Q1 Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRY. Wall Street Zen lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

SPRY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $860.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million. ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 243.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,196,494 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,198.06. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,630. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,615,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

