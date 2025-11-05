FY2026 EPS Forecast for Alerus Financial Lifted by Analyst

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.41 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 90.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 172.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

