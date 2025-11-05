Q4 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

OneMain Trading Down 1.5%

OMF stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,541,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of OneMain by 187.7% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,595,000 after buying an additional 526,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

