DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FBIZ

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $44.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $420.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

