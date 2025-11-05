Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Slate Retail REIT Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Retail REIT
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.