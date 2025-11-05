Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR) Upgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

