What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Ameresco FY2025 Earnings?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $525.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRC. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,775,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,326 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 734,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 408,257 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3,822.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 405,879 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 968,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 397,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

