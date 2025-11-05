Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $111.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.33. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

