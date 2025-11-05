360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.31 and a 200 day moving average of $223.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

