Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $707.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.