Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.49.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

