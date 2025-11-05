TKG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 81,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $627,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $153.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

