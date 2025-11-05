Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,753,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

