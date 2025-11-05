Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $6.96 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

