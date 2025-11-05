Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Stock Position Reduced by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total transaction of $2,526,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,175 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.4%

COST opened at $940.74 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $871.71 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $416.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $939.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $969.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

