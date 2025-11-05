Arrowroot Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 8,367 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.07. The stock has a market cap of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.