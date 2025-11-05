360 Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,160.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.85.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $940.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $939.25 and a 200 day moving average of $969.58. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

