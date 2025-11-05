Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,965,000 after purchasing an additional 480,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 227,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,347,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,279,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 314,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,207,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
