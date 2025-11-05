Osisko Development (ODV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Osisko Development to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of ODV opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Osisko Development by 210.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Osisko Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Osisko Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

