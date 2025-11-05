GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

