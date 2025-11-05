Shurgard Self Storage (SSSAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.9480 per share and revenue of $244.8310 million for the quarter.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
SSSAF stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
About Shurgard Self Storage
Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.
