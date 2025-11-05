Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $405.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

