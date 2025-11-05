Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,401,000 after buying an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $479.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

