Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 72.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 53.9% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

