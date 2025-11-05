Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cabot Stock Down 6.6%

CBT opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cabot has a one year low of $61.18 and a one year high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.02 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 2,559.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 102.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

