20,496 Shares in Ford Motor Company $F Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 316.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,018.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of F opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

