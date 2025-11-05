The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.72. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

